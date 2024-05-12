Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SRRK

Scholar Rock Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 11,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $182,804.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,551,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 11,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $182,804.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,551,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $39,538.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,079.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,359 shares of company stock valued at $351,931 in the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 479.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.