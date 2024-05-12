Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.67

Shares of Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 43.67 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 46.27 ($0.58). Schroder Real Estate Invest shares last traded at GBX 44.80 ($0.56), with a volume of 833,720 shares changing hands.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £219.12 million, a PE ratio of -407.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Schroder Real Estate Invest’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,727.27%.

About Schroder Real Estate Invest

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

