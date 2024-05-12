Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 664,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,937. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

