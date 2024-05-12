Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 822,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,668,000 after buying an additional 23,321 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 63,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $74.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,255. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

