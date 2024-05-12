Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,735. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

