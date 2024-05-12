Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 278.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after acquiring an additional 526,057 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.43. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.