Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.17.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $389.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 23.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

