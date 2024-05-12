Scotiabank Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $75.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Shopify from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shopify Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE:SHOP traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,675,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.68. Shopify has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

