SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.92.
SeaChange International Company Profile
