SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.