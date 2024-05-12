Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) vs. Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Financial Survey

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 16.88% 18.17% 1.22% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 15.08% 5.68% 0.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $1.44 billion 1.07 $250.14 million $7.16 6.82 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $768.13 million 2.69 $104.03 million $1.40 17.36

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Customers Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 1 6 1 3.00 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 3 2 0 2.40

Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $61.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.87%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus target price of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 7.41%. Given Customers Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its lending business offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and multifamily and residential mortgage loans; SBA lending and financing; specialty lending includes fund finance, real estate specialty finance, technology and venture, and healthcare and financial institutions group; commercial loans to mortgage companies, and commercial equipment financing; and fund finance, such as variable rate loans secured by collateral pools to private debt funds; and cash management services. In addition, the company provides digital banking including Banking-as-a-Service to fintech companies, payments and treasury services to businesses, and consumer loans through fintech companies and the TassatPay, a blockchain-based instant B2B payments platform which offers instant payments including over-the-counter desks, exchanges, liquidity providers, market makers, funds, and other B2B verticals. Further, it offers mobile phone and internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay, and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes. It also provides wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions, as well as brokerage and annuity services. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

