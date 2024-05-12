Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Searchlight Minerals shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 5,400 shares traded.
Searchlight Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.
About Searchlight Minerals
Searchlight Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in a slag reprocessing project; and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Clarkdale slag project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Searchlight Minerals
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.