SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 188.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.85) EPS.

SenesTech Stock Down 26.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 381,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,880. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

