Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,085 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,808,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 916,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 53,833 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 831,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 661,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BTZ opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

