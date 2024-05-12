Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.82

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Shield Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02), with a volume of 4,453,852 shares changing hands.

Shield Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.55.

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

