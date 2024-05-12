Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHLS. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of SHLS opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $28.34.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,531,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,825,000 after acquiring an additional 171,273 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,879 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,964 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,502,000 after purchasing an additional 233,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 1,402,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

