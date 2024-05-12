Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHOP. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.86.

Get Shopify alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,675,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after buying an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after acquiring an additional 713,064 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789,411 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,235,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.