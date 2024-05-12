Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $72.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of SHOP opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after buying an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after purchasing an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Shopify by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,534,000 after buying an additional 1,399,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,089,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

