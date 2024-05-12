Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Robert W. Baird

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Shopify from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.86.

Shopify Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE:SHOP traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 30,675,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.68. Shopify has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

