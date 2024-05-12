Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $80.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.86.

Shopify stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.94. 30,675,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789,411 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 78.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,773 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 5,918.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,930,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,934 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Shopify by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,382,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,000 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

