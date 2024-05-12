Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of EAH opened at GBX 118 ($1.48) on Wednesday. ECO Animal Health Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.67 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124 ($1.56). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.75. The firm has a market cap of £79.93 million, a PE ratio of -5,900.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

About ECO Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

