Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance
Shares of EAH opened at GBX 118 ($1.48) on Wednesday. ECO Animal Health Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.67 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124 ($1.56). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.75. The firm has a market cap of £79.93 million, a PE ratio of -5,900.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.
About ECO Animal Health Group
