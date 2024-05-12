Short Interest in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Increases By 100.0%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Trading Down 0.6 %

Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

About Altius Renewable Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.