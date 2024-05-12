Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Drops By 51.4%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the April 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.1 days.

Austal Price Performance

AUTLF opened at $1.70 on Friday. Austal has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

