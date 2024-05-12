Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Drops By 51.4%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the April 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.1 days.
Austal Price Performance
AUTLF opened at $1.70 on Friday. Austal has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.
Austal Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Austal
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.