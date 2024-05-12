Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Decreases By 92.4%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the April 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AXA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 42,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,192. AXA has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61.

AXA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $2.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.47.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

