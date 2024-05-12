Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Increases By 36.9%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the April 15th total of 30,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.44% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 29.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

