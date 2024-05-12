Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Rises By 45.6%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BDCO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.96 million for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 91.40%.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

