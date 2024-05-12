Short Interest in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC) Grows By 344.6%

Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 344.6% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Global Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Global Lights Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.25 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,013. Global Lights Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21.

Institutional Trading of Global Lights Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,024,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,964,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,542,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Lights Acquisition

Global Lights Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

