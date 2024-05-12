Short Interest in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Expands By 66.2%

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the April 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 101,221 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,158,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

GPIX opened at $46.07 on Friday. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $92.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3183 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

