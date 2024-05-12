Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Declines By 45.8%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the April 15th total of 299,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 869,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VCI Global stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VCI Global Stock Down 4.5 %

VCIG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,270. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VCI Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

VCI Global Company Profile

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

