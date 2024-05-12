Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Trading 4% Higher

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $80.00. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.90.

Siltronic Stock Up 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.94.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

