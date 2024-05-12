Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Trimmed by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.72. 1,305,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,764. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average of $139.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.36%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

