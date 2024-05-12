SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

SITM opened at $123.15 on Thursday. SiTime has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $141.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.42.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that SiTime will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $116,654.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,097,739.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock worth $319,899. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 479.5% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

