Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.63. 122,583 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 80,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55.
Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($8.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 189.93% and a negative return on equity of 136.78%. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Siyata Mobile Inc. will post -11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
