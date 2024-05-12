Smithfield Trust Co Sells 1,061 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Range Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRC. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.62.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, Director Charles G. Griffie bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,646 shares in the company, valued at $160,983.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

