Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,182.30

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,182.30 ($39.98) and traded as high as GBX 3,778.04 ($47.46). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,758 ($47.21), with a volume of 158,246 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,100 ($51.51) to GBX 4,200 ($52.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,542.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,186.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,509.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

