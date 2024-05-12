Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,182.30

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,182.30 ($39.98) and traded as high as GBX 3,778.04 ($47.46). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,758 ($47.21), with a volume of 158,246 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,100 ($51.51) to GBX 4,200 ($52.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Smurfit Kappa Group
Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance
Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Smurfit Kappa Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.