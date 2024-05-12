Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.12. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 36,172 shares traded.
Snipp Interactive Trading Down 4.0 %
The firm has a market cap of C$33.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99.
About Snipp Interactive
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snipp Interactive
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.