Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.12. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 36,172 shares traded.

Snipp Interactive Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$33.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99.

About Snipp Interactive

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

