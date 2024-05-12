Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Sony Group worth $120,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SONY traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.37. 2,115,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average is $88.66. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.