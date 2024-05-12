SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.82% from the stock’s previous close.

SOUN has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

SoundHound AI Price Performance

SOUN opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.25.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 598.50% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $142,633.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 467,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,057 shares of company stock worth $2,587,804 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,471 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 221.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 676,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 44,028 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.