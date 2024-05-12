Soundwatch Capital LLC Buys 56 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 0.2% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $516.26. 228,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,732. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $382.70 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.82 and its 200-day moving average is $489.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.