Soundwatch Capital LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Soundwatch Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,663 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.5% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after buying an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 376,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,182,000 after purchasing an additional 367,317 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $442.06. The company had a trading volume of 27,116,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,250,624. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $322.94 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.73 and a 200-day moving average of $414.97.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

