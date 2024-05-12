Soundwatch Capital LLC Has $648,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 175.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.3% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,896,000 after acquiring an additional 145,168 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,086 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,507. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

