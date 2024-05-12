Soundwatch Capital LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Soundwatch Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $478.74. 3,347,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,322. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $471.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.83 and a one year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

