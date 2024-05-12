Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 47,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $478.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72.

In related news, Director Sammy A. Schalk sold 913 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $40,372.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,442 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,005.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

SMBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

