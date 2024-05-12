Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SDE. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 price target on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.73.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.15 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.45. The company has a market cap of C$718.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Spartan Delta had a net margin of 111.86% and a return on equity of 68.13%. The company had revenue of C$84.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.3284434 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

