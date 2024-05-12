SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPLG stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.