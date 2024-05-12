SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $131.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.79.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

