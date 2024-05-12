Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Given New $33.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.83.

SPR opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $36.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth about $6,748,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

