Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SQSP. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Squarespace from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.62.

Shares of SQSP opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -763.80, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.52. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $2,139,930.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,279 shares in the company, valued at $107,848,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 47,247 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $1,778,849.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,745,607.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,279 shares in the company, valued at $107,848,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,306 shares of company stock worth $11,010,784. Insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Squarespace by 195.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 3,201.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Squarespace by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

