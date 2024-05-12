Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Raised to $38.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SQSP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Squarespace from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.62.

Squarespace Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:SQSP opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -763.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 27,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $970,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,773,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,785,587.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 27,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $970,288.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,773,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,785,587.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $92,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,081.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,306 shares of company stock valued at $11,010,784. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Squarespace by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 3,201.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Squarespace by 12.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

