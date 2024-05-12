Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Squarespace’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Squarespace from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.62.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -763.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.52. Squarespace has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $38.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.15.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,279 shares in the company, valued at $107,848,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 47,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $1,778,849.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 604,133 shares in the company, valued at $22,745,607.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,848,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,306 shares of company stock valued at $11,010,784. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,015,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,235,000 after buying an additional 3,894,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,918,000 after acquiring an additional 994,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Squarespace by 291.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,634 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,643,000 after purchasing an additional 317,416 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,648,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

