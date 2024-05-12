Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on June 3rd

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Standard Motor Products has raised its dividend by an average of 32.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Standard Motor Products has a payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

NYSE:SMP opened at $32.54 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $41.71. The company has a market cap of $710.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMP. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

